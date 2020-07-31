eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) PT Raised to $67.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price upped by analysts at DA Davidson from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of eBay from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cfra cut shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.71.

NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.68. 319,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,907,746. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.40. eBay has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.31.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. eBay had a net margin of 46.91% and a return on equity of 77.65%. eBay’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that eBay will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $999,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,919 shares in the company, valued at $5,070,517. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at $289,000. PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at $329,000. Optas LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,081,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in eBay by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 520,728 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,313,000 after buying an additional 128,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in eBay by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 80,631 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after buying an additional 6,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

