eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) PT Raised to $68.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.41% from the stock’s previous close.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of eBay from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.71.

NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,907,746. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.31. eBay has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.58.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 46.91% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that eBay will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $999,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,919 shares in the company, valued at $5,070,517. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of eBay in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 380.5% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 26,643 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 21,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 131.7% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

