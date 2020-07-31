eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.47-3.59 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.56-10.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.41 billion.eBay also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.47-3.59 EPS.

NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,340,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,907,746. eBay has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $61.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.58 and a 200-day moving average of $41.31.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. eBay had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.91%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that eBay will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EBAY. ValuEngine cut shares of eBay from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on eBay from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on eBay from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on eBay from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.71.

In related news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $999,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,070,517. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

