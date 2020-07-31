eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Releases Q3 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) issued an update on its third quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.81-0.87 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.64-2.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.55 billion.eBay also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.47-3.59 EPS.

eBay stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.65. 316,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,907,746. eBay has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $61.06. The stock has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.31.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 46.91% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that eBay will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

A number of research firms recently commented on EBAY. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of eBay from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. eBay currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.71.

In other eBay news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $999,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,070,517. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

