Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) PT Raised to $160.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price target upped by MKM Partners from $144.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EA. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.93.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $138.96. 185,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,791,832. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.94. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $85.69 and a 12-month high of $142.31.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.88% and a return on equity of 16.79%. Analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total value of $138,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,435 shares in the company, valued at $3,514,608.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total transaction of $613,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,407,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,467 shares of company stock valued at $21,007,091 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EA. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,413,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 35.2% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth $217,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 57.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 63,890 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $8,437,000 after buying an additional 23,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.