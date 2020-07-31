EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Shares Gap Down to $2.47

EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.44, but opened at $2.47. EnLink Midstream shares last traded at $2.39, with a volume of 835,075 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ENLC shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $7.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.28.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average is $2.82.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 22.65% and a positive return on equity of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream LLC will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 271.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENLC. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,136,391 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,550,000 after purchasing an additional 18,846,336 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream in the second quarter worth about $8,189,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 7.8% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 33,623,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429,254 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the first quarter worth approximately $2,207,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the first quarter worth approximately $2,178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.91% of the company’s stock.

About EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC)

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.