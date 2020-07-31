Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EQIX. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Equinix from $745.00 to $790.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Equinix from $710.00 to $754.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Equinix from $688.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Equinix in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $730.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Equinix from $600.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $765.16.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $777.24. The stock had a trading volume of 10,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,818. The company has a market capitalization of $66.72 billion, a PE ratio of 133.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $712.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $652.94. Equinix has a 1 year low of $477.87 and a 1 year high of $787.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($3.88). Equinix had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Equinix will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $2.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.65%.

In related news, Director Adaire Fox-Martin sold 58 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.42, for a total value of $41,378.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 193 shares in the company, valued at $137,690.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,300 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.64, for a total value of $879,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,454,235.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,041 shares of company stock valued at $3,437,707. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. State Street Corp increased its position in Equinix by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,631,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,268,370,000 after purchasing an additional 143,432 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Equinix by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,713,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,070,389,000 after purchasing an additional 134,725 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Equinix by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,493,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $932,860,000 after purchasing an additional 117,753 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Equinix by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,211,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,896,000 after purchasing an additional 206,455 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,177,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,609,000 after acquiring an additional 45,971 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

