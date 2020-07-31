Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $527.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ EEFT traded down $2.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,270. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 43.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.76. Euronet Worldwide has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $167.64.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Euronet Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.60.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

