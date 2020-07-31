Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Raised to $270.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, March 30th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $273.37.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of FB traded up $17.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $252.49. The company had a trading volume of 46,667,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,031,122. The firm has a market cap of $719.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $235.32 and a 200-day moving average of $207.51. Facebook has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $250.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. On average, equities analysts expect that Facebook will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.43, for a total value of $40,241.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,216.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.21, for a total transaction of $2,950,926.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,591 shares of company stock worth $14,894,825 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 2,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 20.9% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 18,377 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Facebook by 6.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 83,301 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,915,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 4.2% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,987 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 3.8% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 20,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.