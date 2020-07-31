Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Raised to $275.00 at Deutsche Bank

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank from $220.00 to $275.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FB. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Cfra lowered Facebook from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $300.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Facebook from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Facebook from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $236.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $273.37.

FB stock traded up $17.99 on Tuesday, reaching $252.49. The company had a trading volume of 46,667,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,031,122. Facebook has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $250.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $235.32 and its 200 day moving average is $207.51. The company has a market cap of $719.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.43, for a total transaction of $40,241.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,216.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total transaction of $4,516,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,804,790.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,591 shares of company stock valued at $14,894,825. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Facebook by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,920,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,053 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 14.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,604,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394,036 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,812,327 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,794,733,000 after purchasing an additional 723,655 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 6.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,748,552 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,627,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,202 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 6.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,712,332 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,121,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,780 shares during the period. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

