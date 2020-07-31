FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management trimmed its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,584,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,195,177,000 after acquiring an additional 81,632 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,581,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,207,000 after acquiring an additional 336,464 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 461,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,234,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $79,136,000. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $226.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.15.

FactSet Research Systems stock traded down $5.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $340.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,400. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.79. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.22 and a 12-month high of $358.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $374.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.35 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 57.06%. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.56, for a total value of $1,051,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,613.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.18, for a total transaction of $616,554.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,172.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,776 shares of company stock valued at $3,580,803. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.