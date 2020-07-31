Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $19.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FITB. ValuEngine upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of FITB stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.58. The stock had a trading volume of 416,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,945,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.72. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $31.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.37%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 188.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

