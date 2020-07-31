FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) PT Raised to $14.00

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the information security company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 6.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on FireEye from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on FireEye from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on FireEye from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FireEye presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.62.

NASDAQ:FEYE traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $14.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,733,609. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 1.06. FireEye has a one year low of $7.54 and a one year high of $18.34.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The information security company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $230.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.77 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 16.06% and a negative net margin of 26.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FireEye will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FireEye during the first quarter worth $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in FireEye during the first quarter worth $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FireEye during the first quarter worth $53,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FireEye by 11.9% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in FireEye during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

