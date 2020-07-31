FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) PT Raised to $15.00 at Wedbush

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) had its target price hoisted by Wedbush from $12.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the information security company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.30% from the stock’s previous close.

FEYE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FireEye from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of FireEye from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of FireEye in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of FireEye from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:FEYE traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,874,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,733,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 1.06. FireEye has a 12-month low of $7.54 and a 12-month high of $18.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.82.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The information security company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. FireEye had a negative net margin of 26.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $230.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. FireEye’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that FireEye will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FEYE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FireEye in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in FireEye in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FireEye in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FireEye by 11.9% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FireEye in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

