FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) PT Raised to $17.00 at Barclays

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the information security company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FEYE. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on FireEye from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FireEye from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine raised FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.62.

NASDAQ FEYE traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.96. 120,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,733,609. FireEye has a 1-year low of $7.54 and a 1-year high of $18.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 1.06.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The information security company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.11. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 16.06% and a negative net margin of 26.68%. The firm had revenue of $230.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. FireEye’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that FireEye will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FEYE. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in FireEye by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,071 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in FireEye by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 274,844 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 26,864 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in FireEye by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 72,378 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 16,522 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in FireEye by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,701 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in FireEye by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 107,176 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. 73.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

