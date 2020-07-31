FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) PT Raised to $18.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the information security company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FireEye from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of FireEye in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of FireEye from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.62.

Get FireEye alerts:

NASDAQ:FEYE traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.08. 162,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,733,609. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. FireEye has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $18.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 1.06.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The information security company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. FireEye had a negative net margin of 26.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $230.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that FireEye will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FEYE. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in FireEye by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 17,972,120 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $190,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599,110 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,118,106 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $74,488,000 after buying an additional 2,664,100 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FireEye in the 4th quarter worth about $20,084,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of FireEye in the 1st quarter worth about $4,440,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,993,675 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $63,413,000 after buying an additional 402,404 shares during the last quarter. 73.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

Featured Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.