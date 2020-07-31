FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Updates Q3 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) issued an update on its third quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.06-0.08 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $225-229 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $220.11 million.FireEye also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.22-0.26 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on FEYE. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of FireEye in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on FireEye from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of FireEye from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on FireEye from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.62.

Shares of FireEye stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $14.95. The company had a trading volume of 126,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,733,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 1.06. FireEye has a 1 year low of $7.54 and a 1 year high of $18.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day moving average of $12.82.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The information security company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $230.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.77 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 16.06% and a negative net margin of 26.68%. FireEye’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FireEye will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

