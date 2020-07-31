First Bancorp Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:FBP)

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 10,143 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,174% compared to the average volume of 446 call options.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of First Bancorp from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 20.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 23.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in First Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 45.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,108 shares during the period. 91.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FBP traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.33. 114,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,447,281. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.48. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.51.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $156.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.97 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About First Bancorp

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

