First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $10.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 million. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 5.78%.

Shares of FFNW traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.12. The stock had a trading volume of 280 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,356. First Financial Northwest has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $15.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.35 million, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.96.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of First Financial Northwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Northwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th.

In other news, Director Richard M. Riccobono purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.22 per share, for a total transaction of $46,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,745.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 6.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

