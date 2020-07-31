First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Shares Gap Down to $12.97

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.85, but opened at $12.97. First Majestic Silver shares last traded at $13.22, with a volume of 5,184,169 shares traded.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $7.80 to $6.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued a $2.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cormark downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. First Majestic Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.06.
The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.99 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.66.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 1,382.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,734 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 53,840 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 120,535 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 4,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,146 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.80% of the company’s stock.
About First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG)
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.
