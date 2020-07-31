First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Shares Gap Down to $12.97

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.85, but opened at $12.97. First Majestic Silver shares last traded at $13.22, with a volume of 5,184,169 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $7.80 to $6.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued a $2.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cormark downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. First Majestic Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.06.

The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.99 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.66.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The mining company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $86.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.45 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 20.87% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 1,382.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,734 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 53,840 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 120,535 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 4,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,146 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

