First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) Shares Sold by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,822 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC owned about 1.41% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RFEM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $369,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 16,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period.

RFEM traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,969. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $42.32 and a twelve month high of $67.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.14.

