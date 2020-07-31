Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) is Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 6,198.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,246,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,115,954 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises about 2.6% of Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 1.23% of Fiserv worth $829,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth $34,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,305,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,604,956. The stock has a market cap of $66.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.44, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.83. Fiserv Inc has a 1 year low of $73.50 and a 1 year high of $125.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.50 and a 200 day moving average of $104.68.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on FISV shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $137.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.52.

In other Fiserv news, Director Alison Davis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total value of $398,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,971 shares in the company, valued at $893,870.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.78, for a total transaction of $31,434,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,023 shares in the company, valued at $37,408,869.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 407,996 shares of company stock worth $42,682,859 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

