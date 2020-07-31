Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.95 EPS

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.95, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion.

F stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.56. The company had a trading volume of 5,977,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,243,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.32. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $9.65. The company has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ford Motor from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $4.30 to $6.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.48.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

