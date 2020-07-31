Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Barclays

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FRTA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Forterra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Forterra from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Forterra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRTA traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.75. The company had a trading volume of 15,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,165. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.50 million, a P/E ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 2.61. Forterra has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $426.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.00 million. Forterra had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 23.56%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Forterra will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRTA. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Forterra by 33,684.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,159,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,728 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Forterra by 131.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 609,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,050,000 after buying an additional 346,564 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Forterra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,046,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Forterra by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 371,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 22,822 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Forterra by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 301,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 83,252 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

