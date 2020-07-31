Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FWRD. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Forward Air from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Forward Air from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an outperformer rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Forward Air presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.81.

NASDAQ FWRD traded down $1.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.23. 3,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,346. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Forward Air has a fifty-two week low of $39.59 and a fifty-two week high of $72.09.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $281.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.98 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Analysts anticipate that Forward Air will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Forward Air’s payout ratio is presently 23.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FWRD. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 2,230.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 23.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 41.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 26.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air in the first quarter valued at about $183,000. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

