FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their buy rating on shares of FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FOXA. Citigroup boosted their price target on FOX from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upgraded FOX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on FOX from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on FOX from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.50. 180,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,864,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.45. FOX has a 1 year low of $19.81 and a 1 year high of $39.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FOX will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 38.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 161,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after buying an additional 45,016 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in FOX by 3.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,464,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,617,000 after purchasing an additional 54,424 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in FOX by 73.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in FOX by 5.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 166,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its holdings in FOX by 11.7% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,100,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,519,000 after purchasing an additional 115,170 shares during the period. 56.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.