Friedenthal Financial Has $604,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Friedenthal Financial reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 917 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000.

IWF stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $204.32. The stock had a trading volume of 80,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,137,206. The company has a fifty day moving average of $194.86 and a 200 day moving average of $177.84. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $207.24.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

