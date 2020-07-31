Friedenthal Financial Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 168,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,073,000 after acquiring an additional 35,478 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Shares of VEU traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.25. 172,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,808,973. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.17. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

