Friedenthal Financial Sells 15,589 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Friedenthal Financial lowered its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,589 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Friedenthal Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $4,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of USMV stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.61. 2,231,178 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.41.

