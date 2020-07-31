FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) is Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 6,874.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,528,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,434,518 shares during the quarter. FTI Consulting makes up approximately 2.4% of Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC owned 0.18% of FTI Consulting worth $770,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FCN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,600,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,457,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,561,000 after purchasing an additional 735,227 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 203.5% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 358,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,097,000 after acquiring an additional 240,568 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 386,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,255,000 after acquiring an additional 168,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,328,000. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FCN shares. Sidoti raised FTI Consulting from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $152.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. William Blair raised FTI Consulting from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.33.

FCN traded down $2.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.80. 192,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,177. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.75 and a 200 day moving average of $118.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.09 and a 52 week high of $144.10.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $607.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.02 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

