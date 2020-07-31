GalianoGoldInc . (NYSE:GAU) Releases Earnings Results

GalianoGoldInc . (NYSE:GAU) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of GalianoGoldInc . stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,959. The stock has a market cap of $430.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.41. GalianoGoldInc . has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $1.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GAU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised GalianoGoldInc . from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.90 price objective on shares of GalianoGoldInc . in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on GalianoGoldInc . from $2.80 to $2.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on GalianoGoldInc . from $1.50 to $2.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th.

