GalianoGoldInc . (NYSE:GAU) Shares Gap Down to $1.74

Shares of GalianoGoldInc . (NYSE:GAU) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.67, but opened at $1.74. GalianoGoldInc . shares last traded at $1.91, with a volume of 2,078,151 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GAU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GalianoGoldInc . from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.90 target price on shares of GalianoGoldInc . in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on GalianoGoldInc . from $2.80 to $2.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on GalianoGoldInc . from $1.50 to $2.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.41. The firm has a market cap of $430.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.85.

GalianoGoldInc . (NYSE:GAU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GalianoGoldInc . will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GalianoGoldInc . stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in GalianoGoldInc . (NYSE:GAU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 61,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. 44.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asanko Gold, Inc is an exploration company. It engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in West Ghana. The company was founded by Ivan James Bebek and Shawn Kristen Wallace on September 23, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

