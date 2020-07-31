Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Shares Gap Down to $6.15

Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.55, but opened at $6.15. Garrett Motion shares last traded at $5.93, with a volume of 798,739 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Garrett Motion in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Garrett Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Garrett Motion from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.14.

Get Garrett Motion alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $448.25 million, a PE ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 3.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.99.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $745.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.00 million. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. Analysts anticipate that Garrett Motion Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Garrett Motion in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Garrett Motion by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 8,248 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Garrett Motion by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Garrett Motion by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 31,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 18,416 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Garrett Motion by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 32,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 6,680 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Garrett Motion Company Profile (NYSE:GTX)

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.