Gary C. Allerheiligen Buys 1,000 Shares of Equity BancShares Inc (NASDAQ:EQBK) Stock

Equity BancShares Inc (NASDAQ:EQBK) Director Gary C. Allerheiligen acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $14,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,437.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ EQBK traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $14.10. 2,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,764. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.71. Equity BancShares Inc has a 12 month low of $12.49 and a 12 month high of $31.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Equity BancShares had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $38.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.21 million. Analysts expect that Equity BancShares Inc will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Equity BancShares in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity BancShares by 35.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Equity BancShares by 163.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity BancShares in the second quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Equity BancShares by 93.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the period. 66.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQBK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens increased their price objective on Equity BancShares from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson downgraded Equity BancShares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised Equity BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Equity BancShares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Equity BancShares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

