General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Position Cut by Point View Wealth Management Inc.

Point View Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,454 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,442,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,009,780,000 after purchasing an additional 7,346,879 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 64,569,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $512,682,000 after purchasing an additional 266,399 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,992,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $446,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,273 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 1.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,612,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $306,585,000 after purchasing an additional 367,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 4.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 35,325,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $280,488,000 after buying an additional 1,630,371 shares during the last quarter. 61.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.02.

NYSE:GE traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.31. The stock had a trading volume of 92,859,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,036,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $55.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.96 and its 200 day moving average is $8.38. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $17.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

