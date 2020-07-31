General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stock Position Lowered by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management decreased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in General Mills were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in General Mills by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 13,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total transaction of $899,413.84. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 98,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,378,932.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 44,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $2,847,481.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,946,238.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,920,384 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GIS traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.38. 186,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,579,029. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.60. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.59 and a twelve month high of $65.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.41 and a 200 day moving average of $57.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.29%.

GIS has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on General Mills from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut General Mills from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.18.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

