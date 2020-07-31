Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion.

GPC traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $90.06. 29,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,103. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.73. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $49.68 and a 52-week high of $108.58.

GPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. S&P Equity Research reduced their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.14.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

