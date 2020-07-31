GFS Advisors LLC Purchases 39,215 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

GFS Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,215 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Co accounts for 2.3% of GFS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $7,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 17,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 36,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 2nd quarter worth about $426,000. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 40,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3,148.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 38,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 37,783 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WFC. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.31.

NYSE:WFC traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,047,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,251,912. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $54.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.26 and a 200-day moving average of $33.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

