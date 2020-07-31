GFS Advisors LLC Sells 31,290 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

GFS Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 57.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,290 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 1.8% of GFS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 75.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,893,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,026,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827,922 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $323,111,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 131.7% in the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 6,573,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,251,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736,364 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,963,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $733,824,000 after purchasing an additional 592,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 30.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,361,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $584,867,000 after purchasing an additional 551,096 shares in the last quarter. 42.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $261.46. 2,824,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,105,012. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.84. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $164.93 and a 52 week high of $269.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.424 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

