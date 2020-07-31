GFS Advisors LLC Takes Position in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 255 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Shopify by 180.0% in the second quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 277.8% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 102.5% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 81 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 516.7% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHOP. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,127.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Roth Capital upped their target price on Shopify from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Shopify from $1,015.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Shopify from $850.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $901.64.

SHOP stock traded down $7.71 on Thursday, reaching $1,045.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,774,685. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $922.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $635.20. Shopify Inc has a 12-month low of $282.08 and a 12-month high of $1,107.92. The firm has a market cap of $122.04 billion, a PE ratio of -900.78 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $1.04. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $714.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 97.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

