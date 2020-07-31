Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Position Reduced by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY cut its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 654,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 229,546 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises approximately 2.5% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $50,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 63.3% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 186.7% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth $38,000. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on GILD. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.35.

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.01. 486,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,310,035. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $85.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.65 and a 200 day moving average of $73.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $90.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.70.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.75, for a total value of $197,508.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,313. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 12,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $982,223.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,896,931.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,079 shares of company stock worth $2,240,630. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

