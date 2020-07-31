Goldquest Mining (CVE:GQC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.37

Goldquest Mining Corp (CVE:GQC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37, with a volume of 139288 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.15. The stock has a market cap of $43.70 million and a P/E ratio of -56.67.

About Goldquest Mining (CVE:GQC)

Goldquest Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, identifies, acquires, and explores for mineral properties in the Dominican Republic. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc deposits. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Romero project comprising two mineral deposits covering an area of 3,997 hectares located to the south of the Central Cordillera of Hispaniola; and Tireo property, including 15 concessions totaling 20,838 hectares located in the province of San Juan de la Maguana, the Dominican Republic.

