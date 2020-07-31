Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) CFO Peter Robert Chapman Acquires 3,500 Shares

Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) CFO Peter Robert Chapman acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $44,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,390 shares in the company, valued at $375,016.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Great Western Bancorp stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.96. The company had a trading volume of 81,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,078. Great Western Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $36.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $710.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Great Western Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 120.07%. The business had revenue of $108.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Great Western Bancorp Inc will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Great Western Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,833,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,194,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,827,000 after acquiring an additional 261,787 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,320,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,531,000 after acquiring an additional 209,886 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,963,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,447,000 after acquiring an additional 171,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 213.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 220,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 150,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GWB shares. TheStreet cut Great Western Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Great Western Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Great Western Bancorp from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Great Western Bancorp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

