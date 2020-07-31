Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) EVP Douglas Richard Bass Buys 15,000 Shares

Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) EVP Douglas Richard Bass purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $191,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,152.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Great Western Bancorp stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.96. 81,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,078. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.34. Great Western Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $36.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.11, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Great Western Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 120.07%. The business had revenue of $108.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Great Western Bancorp Inc will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Great Western Bancorp from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Great Western Bancorp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great Western Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $42,833,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,194,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,827,000 after acquiring an additional 261,787 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 9.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,320,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,531,000 after acquiring an additional 209,886 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,963,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,447,000 after acquiring an additional 171,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 213.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 220,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 150,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

