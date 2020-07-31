Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) General Counsel Acquires $12,620.00 in Stock

Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) General Counsel Donald J. Straka acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.62 per share, for a total transaction of $12,620.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 5,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,516.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE GWB traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.96. The stock had a trading volume of 81,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,078. The company has a market capitalization of $710.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.34. Great Western Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $36.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $108.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.15 million. Great Western Bancorp had a negative net margin of 120.07% and a positive return on equity of 8.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp Inc will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GWB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Great Western Bancorp from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Great Western Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWB. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 169.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 147.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Great Western Bancorp by 44.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

