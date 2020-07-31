Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Shares Bought by Capital Management Corp VA

Capital Management Corp VA increased its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,246,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,728 shares during the period. Greenhill & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 4.2% of Capital Management Corp VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Capital Management Corp VA owned about 6.64% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. worth $12,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 231.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 9,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Greenhill & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.03. 15,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,524. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $23.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.60, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $225.55 million, a P/E ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $47.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.61 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 59.64% and a net margin of 5.35%. Analysts predict that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th.

In related news, CEO Scott L. Bok bought 27,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.43 per share, for a total transaction of $284,572.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,201.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott L. Bok bought 63,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $716,845.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,514.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.