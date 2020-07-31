GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 8,039 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,418 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,039 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,505,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 6,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.3% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 2.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In related news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 27,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.66, for a total value of $8,529,042.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.65, for a total value of $17,760,171.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 423,576 shares of company stock valued at $132,907,483. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Cowen increased their price target on Broadcom from $230.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Broadcom from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.25.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $2.32 on Thursday, hitting $311.17. 1,136,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583,756. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $311.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.70. Broadcom Inc has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $331.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $125.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.21 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Further Reading: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.