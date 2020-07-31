GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 9,038 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,596 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,038 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 174,490 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $51,298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,871 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $384.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $371.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.46.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,903,701.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total transaction of $3,035,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,321,752.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 136,823 shares of company stock worth $41,187,284 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $305.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,904. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $296.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $315.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

