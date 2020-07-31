GWM Advisors LLC Has $19.13 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 315,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,183 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $19,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 212.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 137,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,019,000 after purchasing an additional 93,548 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 1,077,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,951,000 after purchasing an additional 220,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

USMV stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.21. 3,113,575 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.43. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.