GWM Advisors LLC Has $5.64 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,531 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,574 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. AXA increased its position in AT&T by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 3,527,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,814,000 after buying an additional 770,426 shares during the period. First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 94.7% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 136,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 66,629 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in AT&T by 57.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 41,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 15,082 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management raised its stake in AT&T by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 21,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 154,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.52. The stock had a trading volume of 18,896,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,117,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on T shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

